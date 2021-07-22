Precision Drilling’s (PD) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$60.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.86.

Shares of PD traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$42.84. 212,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.69. The stock has a market cap of C$569.94 million and a P/E ratio of -3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$15.80 and a 12 month high of C$54.72.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

