Precium (PCM) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded down 78.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Precium has a total market capitalization of $89,967.16 and $38.00 worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Precium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Precium has traded 95.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Precium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.84 or 0.00370838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Precium

Precium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 749,550,000 coins. Precium’s official message board is medium.com/@precium . The official website for Precium is precium.io . Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

Precium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Precium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Precium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Precium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Precium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.