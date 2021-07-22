Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Preferred Bank worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at about $18,416,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 161.0% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 142,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 46.7% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 265,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 84,595 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 32.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 41,307 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 26,055 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of PFBC opened at $60.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.51. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

