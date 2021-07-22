Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Preformed Line Products worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $72.20 on Thursday. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $82.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.14. The firm has a market cap of $354.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.55 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 6.92%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

