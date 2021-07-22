Premier Financial (PFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Premier Financial to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $82.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%. On average, analysts expect Premier Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

