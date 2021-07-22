Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT Raised to C$127.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$120.00 to C$127.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Shares of Premium Brands stock remained flat at $$100.50 on Thursday. 80 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.96. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $102.66.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

