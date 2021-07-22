Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Trading Down 3.1%

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) traded down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.98. 12,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,081,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.
Several equities research analysts have commented on PVG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $21,272,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,001,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,259,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,277,000 after buying an additional 824,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 377.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 588,319 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 772,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 460,203 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pretium Resources Company Profile (NYSE:PVG)
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
