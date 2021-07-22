Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Trading Down 3.1%

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) traded down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.98. 12,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,081,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PVG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $21,272,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,001,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,259,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,277,000 after buying an additional 824,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 377.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 588,319 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 772,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 460,203 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

