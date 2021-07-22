Pretium Resources (PVG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) in the last few weeks:

7/21/2021 – Pretium Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

7/16/2021 – Pretium Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Pretium Resources was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

7/14/2021 – Pretium Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

7/8/2021 – Pretium Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

6/23/2021 – Pretium Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$14.50.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 0.74. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

