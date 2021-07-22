Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 3,297,931 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 22,878.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297,931 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.50% of Prothena worth $83,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Prothena stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.54 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $616,049.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,842 over the last three months. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

