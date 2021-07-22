Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 419,051 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,531,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.27% of Invitae worth $96,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

In other news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $196,543.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.