Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires New Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,750,493 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,398,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.89% of AngloGold Ashanti at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,898 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 95,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 78,025 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AU opened at $19.56 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

