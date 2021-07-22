Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.30% of Parsons worth $95,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

NYSE:PSN opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

