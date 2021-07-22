Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 125,889 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,227,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.18% of Encore Capital Group worth $89,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth $467,000. Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 41.5% during the first quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 68,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 185.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 85.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 130,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 60,110 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $49.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

