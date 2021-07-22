Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 20,642 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,176,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.26% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $81,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $118,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,430.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,095.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PMT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

