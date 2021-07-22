Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,903 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,738,965 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 13.03% of The First Bancshares worth $100,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of The First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 37,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FBMS shares. DA Davidson cut shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of The First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.33 million. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The First Bancshares Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.