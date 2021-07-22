Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 33,374 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,374 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $100,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.47.

NYSE DECK opened at $387.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $396.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

