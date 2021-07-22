Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,767,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,232 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 11.26% of Heritage Commerce worth $82,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 643,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 161.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,722,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 24.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 26,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTBK shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

