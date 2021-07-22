Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,278,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 83,833 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of Twitter worth $81,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.78.

TWTR opened at $69.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.23. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.