Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,521,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,814 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 9.79% of Heritage Financial worth $99,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Heritage Financial by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $832.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock worth $289,535 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

