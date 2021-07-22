Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,542 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.37% of Enphase Energy worth $81,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH opened at $179.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.92. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.46, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,042,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,527 shares of company stock worth $21,458,501 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

