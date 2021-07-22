Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 60,014 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.49% of Dorman Products worth $82,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 505.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

