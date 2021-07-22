Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $80.20 Million Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,873 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.08% of Brunswick worth $80,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $1,907,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 135.1% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,152,000 after buying an additional 63,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $99.41 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

