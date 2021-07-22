Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $81.26 Million Stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,036,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 397,384 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.63% of ProAssurance worth $81,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ProAssurance by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ProAssurance by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRA opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.45. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.30.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently -38.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRA shares. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

