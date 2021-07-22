Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $81.73 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,018,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.34% of Nucor worth $81,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 29.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 43,162 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $2,812,508.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares in the company, valued at $29,320,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

