Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $83.62 Million Stock Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,068,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,208 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 9.03% of BRP Group worth $83,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 235,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 218,022 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

