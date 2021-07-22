Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $85.33 Million Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048,212 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.50% of Cinemark worth $85,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of CNK stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.37. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.