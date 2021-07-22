Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $93.25 Million Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,825,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365,199 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.11% of Gold Fields worth $93,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,243,000 after buying an additional 7,268,427 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,042,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after buying an additional 2,903,785 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,261,943 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,059,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,975,000 after buying an additional 1,248,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 73.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,629,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

GFI stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

