Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $96.62 Million Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,835,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 542,648 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.76% of MaxLinear worth $96,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $564,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 230,224 shares of company stock worth $8,747,384. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MXL opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.22. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

