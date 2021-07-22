Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $99.10 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.48% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $99,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after buying an additional 1,170,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,166,000 after buying an additional 1,107,324 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after buying an additional 2,489,132 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after buying an additional 1,283,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,636,000 after buying an additional 89,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,001 shares of company stock valued at $16,615,912 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.42.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $96.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $98.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

