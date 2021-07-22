Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,926 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,160 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.31% of First Republic Bank worth $90,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $21,296,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $929,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 191,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after acquiring an additional 30,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $7,037,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $196.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.97. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $202.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Compass Point raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.