Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.64% of Omnicell worth $91,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 176,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after buying an additional 23,168 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.75.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $151.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $154.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.97. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

