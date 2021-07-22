Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,115,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.63% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MYTE opened at $29.80 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

