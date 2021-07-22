Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 197,329 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,580,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.18% of MINISO Group worth $85,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,394,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 5,893.4% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,981,000 after buying an additional 2,946,700 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,763,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,026,000. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. raised its position in MINISO Group by 253.8% in the first quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 803,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,295,000 after purchasing an additional 576,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

NYSE MNSO opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.28 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.