Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 269,716 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,104,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,716 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 17.39% of Tidewater worth $89,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,730,000 after buying an additional 91,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tidewater by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Sunday, May 9th.

NYSE TDW opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $475.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 58.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

