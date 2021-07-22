Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,001,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78,254 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $83,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $106.05 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,423 shares of company stock worth $14,947,184. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

