Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,287,730 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,287,730 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.58% of Flowserve worth $80,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 1,520.0% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $206,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.