Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 15,918 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,358,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.20% of Tempur Sealy International worth $86,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,485 shares of company stock worth $6,407,618. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

TPX opened at $40.40 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

