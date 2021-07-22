Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 182,166 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,399,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 182,166 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.91% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $92,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caption Management LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 237,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.19. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 880.25 and a beta of -0.16.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

