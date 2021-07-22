Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 20,620 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,620 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.17% of Moody’s worth $92,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after acquiring an additional 208,481 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $379.00 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $381.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.75.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

