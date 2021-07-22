Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 20,683 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,683 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.24% of The Hershey worth $79,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $178.02 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $182.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,796 shares of company stock worth $3,399,245. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

