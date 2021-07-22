Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 277,065 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 277,065 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.75% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $96,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $118,446,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.90.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,017.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,724 shares of company stock worth $1,113,301 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.70 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

