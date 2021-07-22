Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,048 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.28% of TransDigm Group worth $90,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,511,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 121,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,229,000 after purchasing an additional 55,773 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

Shares of TDG opened at $648.85 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $418.02 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $645.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 240.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,835,440 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

