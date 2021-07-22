Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 618,421 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 618,421 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $83,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $158.57 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $163.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

