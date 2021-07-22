Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,496,861 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,392,585 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 6,496,861 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.25% of Barrick Gold worth $87,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,753,511,000 after buying an additional 4,248,832 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after buying an additional 2,852,158 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $534,888,000 after buying an additional 201,332 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $297,933,000 after buying an additional 3,230,895 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,373,964 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $284,604,000 after buying an additional 165,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

