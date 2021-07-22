Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 68,593 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,005,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.93% of Exponent worth $97,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth $1,093,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Exponent by 5,679.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth $771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth $953,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of EXPO opened at $94.91 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $102.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

