Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 69,599 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.88% of Aspen Technology worth $85,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after acquiring an additional 203,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,779,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,984,000 after buying an additional 582,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 919,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,683,000 after buying an additional 104,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 71,833 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,540. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $144.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.82. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.08 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.