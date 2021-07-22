Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,352,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,880 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.54% of PGT Innovations worth $84,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.71.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

