Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.53% of Visteon worth $86,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at $220,000.

Visteon stock opened at $111.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -528.81 and a beta of 2.02. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

