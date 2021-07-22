Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of Eaton worth $89,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Eaton by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.65.

ETN opened at $155.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.46. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $91.72 and a 1-year high of $156.64.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

