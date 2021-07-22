Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,542 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.23% of Trane Technologies worth $92,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,114,000 after purchasing an additional 741,334 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,561 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.14.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $198.67 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $102.26 and a 12-month high of $198.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.81.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

